NACB Dismisses Case Upon Violations And Neglect Of Duty By Groysman

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed a criminal case upon alleged violations and neglect of duty by Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the NACB has been holding a pre-trial investigation under Section 2 of Article 364 and Section 2 of Article 367 of the Penal Code of Ukraine since November 23, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has dismissed a case upon customs clearance of an elite SUV by Groysman’s spouse and the case upon alleged violations of Groysman during signing of the state budget for 2016.