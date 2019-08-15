Servant Of The People Not To Keep Rada Committee On Veterans Affairs

The Servant of the People political party does not intend to keep the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Veterans Affairs.

The party’s press service wrote this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Veterans are both in the faction and among the voters. Therefore, to protect their interests there is no need for a bureaucracy with committees or ministries. As well as public relations on the veteran topic - all this is just an additional way for politicians to cash in," reads the statement with reference to the words of the head of the Institute of Civil Liberties, elected MP on the list of the Servant of the People, Halyna Tretiakova.

It is noted that the law on veterans, which will clearly regulate the benefits and categories of all veterans, is a party's strategy.

“We will not have committees for pensioners, for people with disabilities, for someone else. However, no one will be forgotten or deprived,” Tretiakova said.

Besides, the party notes the need to create an agency to coordinate the provision of benefits, the work of which must involve specialists from among the veterans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister for Veterans Affairs, Iryna Friz, considers it unacceptable to reduce the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Friz admits that after the reduction of the committee, the relevant ministry for veterans will be reduced in the future government.

Servant of the People stands for reducing the number of Verkhovna Rada committees from 27 to 22.