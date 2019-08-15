Criminal Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Murdering Activist Handziuk Detained In One Of EU Countries, Released After Interrogation – Kherson Regional Council Head Manher’s Lawyers

Criminal Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Murdering Activist Handziuk Detained In One Of EU Countries, Released Afte

Lawyers of Chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, suspected of organizing an assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk, say that another suspect / criminal kingpin, Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko), has been detained in one of the European Union countries and released after an interrogation.

Manher’s lawyer, Andrii Murashkin, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the lawyer, Levin was interrogated and, in compliance with the rules of the country he was detained in, immediately sent to take polygraph.

The Manher’s lawyer states that the polygraph examination proved innocent of Levin in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, said that Ukrainian and foreign services were working over detention and extradition of Levin suspected of Handziuk’s assassination.