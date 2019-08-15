Dynamo (Kyiv) FC Appoints Mykhailichenko As Head Coach

The Dynamo (Kyiv) football club (FC) has appointed Oleksii Mykhailichenko as head coach.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the Dynamo website.

Before the appointment, Mykhailichenko worked at Dynamo as a sports director.

His coaching staff will include former Dynamo footballer Vadym Yevtushenko, and the club intends to report additionally on other assistants to the head coach.

On Friday, August 16, Mykhailichenko will hold the first training session with the team.

He headed Dynamo in 2002-2004, then the Kyiv team won the Ukrainian championship twice.

Then he worked as the head coach of the youth team of Ukraine, reaching the final of the European Championship, headed the national team, which lost in play-off games for reaching the World Cup to Greek national team.

Since 2011, Mykhailichenko again works in Dynamo, mainly in administrative positions.

He entered the coaching staff of Oleh Blokhin, replacing him as head coach during an illness.

Since 2013 - the sports director of Dynamo.

As a football player, he played at Dynamo in 1981-1990, winning with the team the Cup of Cups and the silver medal of the 1988 European Championship with the USSR team, a multiple champion of the USSR.

Then he moved to the Genoese Sampdoria, with which he won the Italian championship in 1991, then played in the Rangers (Glasgow), with whom he repeatedly won the Scottish championship.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 14, Dynamo announced the dismissal of Oleksandr Khatskevych as head coach after relegation from the Champions League qualifying round from Brugge (Brussels).