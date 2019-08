The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has in-absentia arrested former interior affairs minister, Vitalii Zakharchenko, under respective appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective decision was taken on August 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zakharchenko and his entourage are suspected of laundering UAH 10 billion via Smartbank.