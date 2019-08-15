Law Enforcers Withdraw Phone From Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak’s Spouse

Representatives of law enforcement bodies have withdrawn a phone from spouse of Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Yurii Hrymchak, Yuliya Hrymchak, during a search.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from lawyer Feliks Kasharskyi.

He said no jewelry, money or documents were withdrawn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons states that the detention of deputy minister, Yurii Hrymchak, has no relation to the activity of the ministry or fulfillment of his duties.

Besides, the media reports on detention of the deputy minister’s assistant were not correct as there is no such a position.

According to the report, the said person is not an agency of the ministry.

On August 14, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) detained Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine, Yurii Hrymchak, on suspicion of appropriation of USD 1.1 million.