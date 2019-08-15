Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Violations By Prosecutor General Lutsenko

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged violations by Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At a hearing the court found out that on October 13, 2018, an applicant party addressed Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, reporting a criminal case allegedly committed by Lutsenko under Article 364 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the NACB to open a criminal case upon alleged abuse of office and bribe taking by Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak, and former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Pavlo Demchyna.