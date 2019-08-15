United States Supporting Possible Appointment Of Presidential Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka As Prosecutor General

United States Supporting Possible Appointment Of Presidential Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka As Prosecutor Gen

The United States is supporting possible appointment of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Ruslan Riaboshapka, as the prosecutor general.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said this in his interview for the Yevropeiska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Taylor also said he did not support dismissal of Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Presidential Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka is estimating his chances to become the prosecutor general at 50%.