France Appoints De Poncins As Ambassador To Ukraine Instead Of Dumont

The French Republic has appointed Etienne de Poncins as the Ambassador to Ukraine instead of Isabelle Dumont.

The newly appointed ambassador has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The diplomat noted he would arrive in Kyiv at the earliest possible time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ambassador Dumont said France was discussing the decision of the Russian Federation to simplify the naturalization of Donbas residents in Russia.