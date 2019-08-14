CEC Registers Another 57 MPs

The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered another 57 Members of Parliament.

The press service of the CEC said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the CEC registered 32 MPs in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency and 25 MPs elected in the single-seat constituency.

Thus, as of August 14, 82 MPS have already been registered.

In particular, at a meeting of the Central Election Committee on Wednesday, 6 MPs from the Servant of the People party, 5 - from the Opposition Platform - For Life, 17 - from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party (including the leader of the party, Yuliya Tymoshenko) and 4 from the European Solidarity party (including the ex-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy) were registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, the CEC registered the first 25 MPs.