subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.8 28.55
˟
14 August 2019, Wednesday, 18:44 11
Politics 2019-08-14T20:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
CEC Registers Another 57 MPs

CEC Registers Another 57 MPs

The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered another 57 Members of Parliament.

The press service of the CEC said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the CEC registered 32 MPs in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency and 25 MPs elected in the single-seat constituency.

Thus, as of August 14, 82 MPS have already been registered.

In particular, at a meeting of the Central Election Committee on Wednesday, 6 MPs from the Servant of the People party, 5 - from the Opposition Platform - For Life, 17 - from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party (including the leader of the party, Yuliya Tymoshenko) and 4 from the European Solidarity party (including the ex-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy) were registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, the CEC registered the first 25 MPs.

Больше новостей о: election parliament MP CEC snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
CEC Registers Another 57 MPs 18:44
Servant Of The People Party Receives No Proposals As For Establishment Of Rada Coalition 18:35
Luxembourg Court Obliges Gazprom To Pay USD 2.6 Billion In Favor Of Naftogaz Under Stockholm Arbitration Decisions 18:32
President Representative In Cabinet Herus: Cabinet Obliges Naftogaz To Sell Gas To DTEK Skhidenergo For UAH 2,895 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 18:30
Court Reinstates First Deputy Prosecutor General Holomsha Dismissed Earlier Under Lustration Procedure 18:27
more news
Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church Disbanded 13:07
Ukraine Sends To The Netherlands Criminal Records Against DPR Ex-Defense Minister Girkin And 3 More Militants Suspected Of Downing Of Malaysia Airlines’ Plane In Donetsk Region In July 2014 13:01
NACB Classifies Part Of Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv 13:05
Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum 12:53
DGF Initiating Gradual Increase Of Guaranteed Amount Of Deposit Compensation From UAH 200,000 To EUR 100,000 By 2027 12:58
more news
Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum 12:53
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Against Truba 13:00
Health Department: Kyiv Sees Largest Measles Outbreak For All Years Of Ukraine Independence 17:51
Petition To Zelenskyy On Termination Of Financing Of Parties From State Budget Receives Required 25,000 Votes 17:59
Poroshenko Ready To Take Polygraph Test At SBI On TV Air 18:59
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok