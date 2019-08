Servant Of The People Party Receives No Proposals As For Establishment Of Rada Coalition

The Servant of the People party has received no proposals as for establishment of the coalition at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Party leader, Dmytro Razumkov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, the Servant of the People party said it was not in talks with other parties regarding the establishment of the coalition.