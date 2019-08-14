Court Reinstates First Deputy Prosecutor General Holomsha Dismissed Earlier Under Lustration Procedure

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has reinstated first deputy prosecutor general, Mykola Holomsha, who had been dismissed under the Law of Ukraine On Purification Of Power (lustration).

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the lustration the guilt of the official should have been proven in each of the given case.

At the same time, the defendant – the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) did not provided evidence of the plaintiff’s affiliation with a circle of people who would have taken measures aimed at usurpation of power by former president Viktor Yanukovych.

The case has been considered since November 2014 and in April 2015 was suspended until the estimation of the constitutionality of the law by the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2016, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, appointed Holomsha as his first deputy.