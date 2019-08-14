Groysman’s Cabinet Not To Consider Zelenskyy’s Recommendation To Dismiss Klitschko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of Volodymyr Groysman does not intend to consider recommendation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on dismissal of Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko.\r\nPress secretary of Groysman, Vasyl Riabchuk, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is requesting the Cabinet of Ministers to provide him with recommendation to dismiss Kyiv City State Administration’s head Klitschko.