NACB Classifies Part Of Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has classified a part of information about some talks between judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and other officials, inter alia an alleged talk with Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.

This follows from a reply of the NACB to respective request of Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB detectives were recording talks of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv seven months.