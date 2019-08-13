subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy Dismisses Bezsmertnyi From TCG

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Roman Bezsmertnyi from the post of a representative of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) - Russia).

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 596 of August 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On a partial amendment of Article 1 of Decree of the President of Ukraine of June 19, 2019 No. 414 “Issues of Ensuring the Representation of Ukraine in the Tripartite Contact Group” (as amended by Decree of July 9, 2019 No. 504) to relieve Bezsmertnyi Roman Petrovych of the duties of representing Ukraine in the working subgroup on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group," reads the Decree.

In 2010-2011 Bezsmertnyi was the ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus, and in 2015-2016 he represented Ukraine in the political subgroup of the TCG.

In July, Zelenskyy authorized Bezsmertnyi to represent Ukraine in the TCG political issues subgroup instead of Oleksandr Motsyk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of Ukraine in the political subgroup of the TCG Roman Bezsmertnyi called for the termination of Ukraine’s work in the TCG.

