13 August 2019, Tuesday, 17:43 15
National Police Put On Wanted List Ex-Business Partner Of Kolomoiskyi Shulman

The National Police served suspicion and put on the wanted list businessman, Honorary President of the Tennis Federation of Ukraine, Vadym Shulman, who is an ex-business partner of Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

This is stated in the database of wanted persons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that Shulman was suspected under Part 3 of Article 209 (Legalization (laundering) of funds and other property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code.

He was put on wanted list on July 26, 2019.

A preventive measure was not elected to him.

Earlier media reported that the U.S. FBI opened a case against Kolomoiskyi on the statement of Shulman.

In May 2017, Shulman filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London, in which he accused Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov of fraud of more than USD 500 million.

Shulman is a former partner of Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov in the mining and metallurgical business.

He claims that his partners tricked him and from 2000 to 2007, he did not get profit from his share in the common business.

Shulman also discovered the loss of USD 30 million, which he entrusted to partners for investing in an American plant.

The British court refused to consider the claim, stating that it was not in its jurisdiction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has called Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the former co-owner of PrivatBank, a criminal oligarch.

