  • New Composition Of Negotiation Group In Trilateral Talks On Gas Transit Will Be Formed After Establishment Of New Government – Danyliuk
13 August 2019, Tuesday, 17:38 12
Politics 2019-08-13T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
New Composition Of Negotiation Group In Trilateral Talks On Gas Transit Will Be Formed After Establishment Of New Government – Danyliuk

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk, says that the new members of the negotiation group in the trilateral talks with the Russian Federation and the European Union on gas transit will be appointed after establishment of new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

He said in the interview for the BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, he added Ukraine had plan B for the case of non-achievement of the gas transit agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC recommends that the Cabinet of Ministers include representatives of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine into the trilateral talks on the gas transit.

