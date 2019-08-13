subscribe to newsletter
13 August 2019, Tuesday, 13:00 11
Politics 2019-08-13T14:46:17+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Against Truba

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case against Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The applicant party noted that on July 23, they submitted an appeal on commission of a crime by Truba (failure to fulfill a court ruling by an official) to the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since June 3, an investigation of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police has been underway against Truba.

