DGF Initiating Gradual Increase Of Guaranteed Amount Of Deposit Compensation From UAH 200,000 To EUR 100,000

The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) is initiating gradual increase in the guaranteed amount of deposit compensation from UAH 200,000 to EUR 100,000 in equivalent by 2027.

Managing Director of the Fund, Svitlana Rekrut, said this on the Holos Stolytsi radio station, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the DGF said it admitted an increase of the amount from UAH 200,000 to UAH 600,000-800,000 in 2019.