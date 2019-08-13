subscribe to newsletter
25.1 25.45
27.8 28.55
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum
13 August 2019, Tuesday, 12:53 16
Politics 2019-08-13T14:46:21+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Per

Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to immediately draft bills on simplification of naturalization of Russian citizens persecuted for political reasons and provision of asylum.

This follows from respective presidential decree 594, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Government is also urged to draft and table for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada bills on provision of asylum before November 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has simplified naturalization of Russian citizens persecuted for political reasons.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers President Russian citizens naturalization Volodymyr Zelenskyy bills asylum

Archive
News
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Against Truba 13:00
DGF Initiating Gradual Increase Of Guaranteed Amount Of Deposit Compensation From UAH 200,000 To EUR 100,000 By 2027 12:58
Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum 12:53
Zelenskyy Simplified Naturalization Of Political Refugees From Russia 12:49
Annual Inflation In July Exceeds NBU's Outlook Trajectory 12:45
more news
9,000 People To Take Part In Alternative Ukraine’s Defenders March On Independence Day 13:08
NACP Asks NACB To Investigate False Information Declaration By NBU Head Smolii For 2015-2017 17:44
Monetary Base Down 2% To UAH 436.347 Billion In July 13:20
Zelenskyy Calling On National Police Department Head In Zhytomyr Region Pechenenko Over His Failure To Fight Illegal Extraction Of Amber 17:52
CEC Registers First 25 MPs 17:37
more news
Poroshenko Ready To Take Polygraph Test At SBI On TV Air 18:59
Annual Inflation In July Exceeds NBU's Outlook Trajectory 12:45
Zelenskyy Simplified Naturalization Of Political Refugees From Russia 12:49
Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum 12:53
9,000 People To Take Part In Alternative Ukraine’s Defenders March On Independence Day 13:08
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok