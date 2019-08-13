Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Persecuted For Political Reasons And Provision Of Asylum

Zelenskyy Urges Cabinet To Immediately Draft Bills On Simplification Of Naturalization Of Russian Citizens Per

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to immediately draft bills on simplification of naturalization of Russian citizens persecuted for political reasons and provision of asylum.

This follows from respective presidential decree 594, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Government is also urged to draft and table for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada bills on provision of asylum before November 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has simplified naturalization of Russian citizens persecuted for political reasons.