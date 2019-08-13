Annual Inflation In July Exceeds NBU's Outlook Trajectory

The actual indicator of the annual inflation in July exceeded the trajectory of the outlook posted by the National Bank of Ukraine in its inflation report.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In July 2019, the consumer inflation year over year made 9.1% (9.0% in June).

Month over month, the prices decreased by 0.6%.

The deviation was conditioned by higher than expected rates of growth of prices for some raw foodstuff.

At the same time, the core inflation was in line with the outlook of the NBU.

Year over year, the core inflation in July made 7.4%.

Tough monetary policy was a crucial factor to constrain fundamental pressure on prices in particular, via the hryvnia exchange rate channel.

In the first seven months of 2019, inflation was 3%.