Annual Inflation In July Exceeds NBU's Outlook Trajectory

The actual indicator of the annual inflation in July exceeded the trajectory of the outlook posted by the National Bank of Ukraine in its inflation report.\r\nThe NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIn July 2019, the consumer inflation year over year made 9.1% (9.0% in June).\r\nMonth over month, the prices decreased by 0.6%.\r\nThe deviation was conditioned by higher than expected rates of growth of prices for some raw foodstuff.\r\nAt the same time, the core inflation was in line with the outlook of the NBU.\r\nYear over year, the core inflation in July made 7.4%.\r\nTough monetary policy was a crucial factor to constrain fundamental pressure on prices in particular, via the hryvnia exchange rate channel.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, consumer prices decreased by 0.6%.\r\nIn the first seven months of 2019, inflation was 3%.