Poroshenko Ready To Take Polygraph Test At SBI On TV Air

Former president, Petro Poroshenko, is ready to take a polygraph test at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on the air of one of the TV channels.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said he considered investigations carried out by the SBI to be political biased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 12, the SBI questioned Poroshenko as a witness within the case upon alleged tax evasion during acquisition of the Priamyi TV channel.