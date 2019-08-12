subscribe to newsletter
12 August 2019, Monday, 17:59 10
Economy 2019-08-12T22:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Population's Deposits With Banks Down 2.6% To UAH 507.3 Billion In July

Population's Deposits With Banks Down 2.6% To UAH 507.3 Billion In July

In compliance with the latest data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, in July 2019, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks in the hryvnia and foreign currency fell by 2.6% from UAH 520.779 billion as at July 1 to UAH 207.332 billion as at August 1.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine.

In the year to date, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks rose by 1.1% from UAH 501.7 billion.

In July, the hryvnia deposits with commercial banks fell by 2.6% from UAH 293.207 billion as at July 1 to UAH 285.493 billion as at August 1.

In July, the foreign currency deposits of the population in the hryvnia equivalent decreased by 2.5% from UAH 227.572 billion to UAH 221.839 billion.

In July, deposits of legal entities with Ukrainian commercial banks (both in the hryvnia and foreign currency) rose by 9.4% from UAH 405.7 billion as at July 1 to UAH 443.9 billion as at August 1.

According to the National Bank's latest data, in July, the average interest rate on the hryvnia deposits (monthly average) for legal entities rose by 0.6 p.p. to 14.1% and the average interest rate on the hryvnia deposits for individuals increased by 3.5 p.p. to 15.6%.

In July, the average interest rate on the foreign currency deposits for legal entities made 1.8% and the average interest rate on the foreign currency deposits for individuals made 3.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks rose by 7.3% from UAH 472.2 billion.



