  Zelenskyy Calling On National Police Department Head In Zhytomyr Region Pechenenko Over His Failure To Fight Illegal Extraction Of Amber
12 August 2019, Monday
Zelenskyy Calling On National Police Department Head In Zhytomyr Region Pechenenko Over His Failure To Fight Illegal Extraction Of Amber

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on head of the National Police main department in Zhytomyr region, Viacheslav Pechenenko, over his failure to combat illegal extraction of amber.

The President of Ukraine said this during his stay in Zhytomyr region on Monday, August 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has appointed former deputy head of the department for counterintelligence support of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vitalii Bunechko, as the chairperson of the comprehensive Regional State Administration.

