12 August 2019, Monday, 17:47
Ukrainian news
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih: 20-Percent Appreciation Of Electric Energy In July Negative For Product Prime Cost

Kryvyi Rih-based ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) notes that the 20-percent appreciation of electric energy in July 2019 (month over month) was negative for the prime cost of its products.

The enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the company monthly consumers 300-340 million kWh of electric energy depending on the production volumes and shipment schedules.

The report also says that the state has to take measures to bring the rates in line with the global prices.

According to the report, European steel producers currently pay 25% less than the Ukrainian ones which worsens competition of the Ukrainian producer on the global markets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the enterprise boosted its net profit 1.9 times year over year to UAH 9.51 billion, having increased its net revenue by 2.7% year over year to UAH 68 billion.

