NACP Asks NACB To Investigate False Information Declaration By NBU Head Smolii For 2015-2017

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate the declaration of false information by the head of the National Bank Yakiv Smolii for 2015-2017.

The press service of the NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of checking the declarations of Smolii, the NACP revealed that the official indicated the inaccurate value of the share of three non-residential premises, the income accrued to him and his wife in the form of interest, and also did not indicate information about the wife's corporate rights.

Besides, the head of the National Bank did not reflect the information on a number of land plots owned by him, and funds in his bank accounts and his wife's bank accounts.

The total amount of false information is more than UAH 18.3 million.

The NACP sent to NACB reasoned conclusions about the revealed violations.

Besides, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Anatolii Korzun in a declaration for 2016 noted inaccurate information about the cost of a residential building in Kyiv and did not declare the inherited income of his wife.

The total amount of false information in the declaration is almost UAH 450,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP asked the NACB to investigate the declaration of inaccurate information by Ihor Kononenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Petro Poroshenko's Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada, for 2015 in the amount of UAH 7.6 million and Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov for 2016 and 2017 for UAH 1 million.