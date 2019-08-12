subscribe to newsletter
Monetary Base Down 2% To UAH 436.347 Billion In July

In July 2019, the monetary base, which includes hard money in circulation off banks, banks' reserve money and other money, according to current data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), decreased by 2% from UAH 445.085 billion as at July 1 to UAH 436.347 billion as at August 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in the year to date, the monetary base has increased by 0.1% from UAH 435.798 billion.

In July, the money supply increased by 1.8% from UAH 1,288.974 billion as at July 1 to UAH 1,312.722 billion as at August 1.

In compliance with the NBU's latest data, the amount of cash in circulation in July decreased by 0.3% from UAH 359.157 billion as at July 1 to UAH 357.941 billion as at August 1.

In the year to date, the amount of cash in circulation decreased by 1.6% from UAH 363.629 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion, and the money supply grew by 5.6% from UAH 1,208.859 billion.

In 2017, the monetary base rose by 4.6% from UAH 381.6 billion, and the money supply grew by 9.6% from UAH 1,102.7 billion.

