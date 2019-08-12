President Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Deputy Head Of Counterintelligence Support Department For Economic Security Of SBU Bunechko As Zhytomyr Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former deputy head of the counterintelligence support department for economic security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vitalii Bunechko, as the chairperson of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration.\r\nThis follows from respective presidential decree 587 dated August 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nMass media associates Bunechko with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, as his brother, Viacheslav, occupies the position of the head of the actionable department for legal support at Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company.\r\nAccording to some reports, he was the one to represent company’s interests of a company associated with Kolomoiskyi in cases considered by the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).\r\nAlso, Zelenskyy has dismissed Yaroslav Lahuta as the chairperson of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration.\r\nThis follows from respective presidential decree 586 dated August 8.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, Zelenskyy is staying on an official visit in Zhytomyr region to introduce new governor.\r\nOn July 24, Zelenskyy dismissed Ihor Hundych as the chairperson of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration; Oleksii Muliarenko as the chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration; and Oleksandr Velbivts as the chairperson of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration; and appointed them as the acting heads of respective regional state administrations.