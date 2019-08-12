subscribe to newsletter
  9,000 People To Take Part In Alternative Ukraine's Defenders March On Independence Day
12 August 2019, Monday
9,000 People To Take Part In Alternative Ukraine’s Defenders March On Independence Day

About 9,000 people have registered for participating in an alternative Ukraine’s Defenders March on the Independence Day.

March steering committee's members has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The participation in the march will gather near Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv at 9 a.m. and will walk along with the Volodymyrska street, Tarasa Shevchenka boulevard, Khreschatyk street to Maidan Nezalezhnosti square.

The march will finish at the Mykhailivskyi Cathedral.

Of 9,000 people, about 7,000 will be Ukrainian military men, 1,500 civilians, about 600 veterans and 40 army chaplains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to allocate UAH 300 million to Ukrainian military men instead of a military parade on the Independence Day.

