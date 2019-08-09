July Deflation 0.6%

In July 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.6%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in July, foodstuff and soft beverage prices fell by 0.7%, prices for clothes and footwear decreased by 4.5%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 2.3%, health care services increased in cost by 0.1% and cost of education increased by 0.2%.

In July 2019, consumer prices rose by 9.1% over July 2018.

Inflation in the first seven months of 2019 made 3.0%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.5% and in the first six months of 2019 the inflation made 3.6%.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.