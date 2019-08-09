Naftogaz Asks Court To Declare Gas Pricing Methodology Determined By Cabinet Unlawful

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has asked the Kyiv Regional Administrative Court to declare the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree, which changed the methodology for pricing natural gas, unlawful.

The court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The plaintiff asks the court to declare the Government Decree No. 485 of June 5, 2019 On Amending Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 3, 2019 No. 293 unlawful and invalid," reads the statement.

It is noted that the court is now resolving the issue of opening proceedings on this administrative lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June the Cabinet of Ministers changed the methodology for setting gas prices for the population.

The Cabinet of Ministers established that the price of gas under Public Service Obligations to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities should equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.