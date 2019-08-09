subscribe to newsletter
25.3 25.7
28.05 28.8
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Naftogaz Asks Court To Declare Gas Pricing Methodology Determined By Cabinet Unlawful
09 August 2019, Friday, 18:29 10
Politics 2019-08-09T18:45:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Asks Court To Declare Gas Pricing Methodology Determined By Cabinet Unlawful

Naftogaz Asks Court To Declare Gas Pricing Methodology Determined By Cabinet Unlawful

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has asked the Kyiv Regional Administrative Court to declare the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree, which changed the methodology for pricing natural gas, unlawful.

The court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The plaintiff asks the court to declare the Government Decree No. 485 of June 5, 2019 On Amending Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 3, 2019 No. 293 unlawful and invalid," reads the statement.

It is noted that the court is now resolving the issue of opening proceedings on this administrative lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June the Cabinet of Ministers changed the methodology for setting gas prices for the population.

The Cabinet of Ministers established that the price of gas under Public Service Obligations to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities should equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.

Больше новостей о: court Cabinet of Ministers Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine natural gas gas price

Archive
News
July Deflation 0.6% 18:32
Naftogaz Asks Court To Declare Gas Pricing Methodology Determined By Cabinet Unlawful 18:29
1st Meeting Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 29 18:26
Ukroboronprom Starts Developing Option To Modernize Island Coast Guard Patrol Boats 18:22
Ukraine, United States Agreeing Requirements For Additional Supplies Of Javelins 18:19
more news
Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Criminal Liability 17:17
NBU Lifts Restrictions On Purchase Of Foreign Currency On Credit 18:49
1st Meeting Of Group For Preparation Of 1st Session Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 9 17:13
Macron Supporting Zelenskyy’s Initiative To Hold Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders In Near Future 18:46
Klitschko: Some Council Members Bribed To Disrupt Kyiv City Council’s Next Meeting 17:22
more news
SBI Classifies Information On Poroshenko’s Cases 13:01
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Against Hrytsak And SBU Ex-Head Demchyna 13:10
R&I Upgrades Ukraine’s Rating To B From CCC+ 13:05
Ukraine’s TCG Representative Bezsmertnyi Wants Ukraine To Stop Working In TCG Over Death Of 4 Ukrainian Military Men In JFO Zone Before Normandy Format Meeting 13:15
Zelenskyy Expecting Implementation Of Land Reform Before 2020, Launch Of Land Market In 2020 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok