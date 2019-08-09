1st Meeting Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 29

The first meeting of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation will be held on August 29.\r\nThe corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the preparatory group of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n"The ceremonial meeting will be held on August 29, 2019, as well as the first plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," said Dmytro Razumkov, who was elected as Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party.\r\nThis initiative was announced by the Servant of the People party.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the first meeting of the group for the preparation of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation is taking place.