Ukraine, United States Agreeing Requirements For Additional Supplies Of Javelins

Ukraine and the United States are agreeing the requirements for additional supplies of anti-tank Javelin complexes.

U.S. charge d'affaires ad interim, William Taylor, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked about the response of the U.S. embassy to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call to Russian President Vladimir Putin after four Ukrainian military men had been killed in Donbas, Mr. Taylor repeated that it was a brave step.

The ambassador did not support a position on exit of Ukraine from the Minsk negotiations after the aforementioned violation of the ceasefire regime by militants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Donald Trump are likely to meet in the Republic of Poland in September, as well as on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, however, the date of the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States has not been agreed yet.