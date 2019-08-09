Court Urges NACB To Open Case Against Hrytsak And SBU Ex-Head Demchyna

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has urged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged abuse of office and bribe-taking by Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak, and former head of the SBU, Pavlo Demchyna.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court has been addressed by lawyer Kazak in the interests of one of the citizens with a complaint over the inactivity of the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hrytsak has submitted has resignation statement.