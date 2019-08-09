subscribe to newsletter
R&I Upgrades Ukraine’s Rating To B From CCC+

Rating and Investment Information (R&I; Japan) has raised the sovereign credit rating of Ukraine by two positions from CCC+ to B, Stable outlook.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The R&I notes that the Ukraine’s economy continues restoration and the fiscal positions has improved.

The economic stability was achieved thanks to the fiscal discipline and control over the inflation.

The international reserves are growing and Ukraine’s strength against external risks is being improved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term default rating of Ukraine at B-, Stable outlook.

