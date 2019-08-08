Zelenskyy Expecting USD 20 Billion Of Investments In Infrastructure For Road Repair And Maintenance Of 15 Airports Before 2024

Zelenskyy Expecting USD 20 Billion Of Investments In Infrastructure For Road Repair And Maintenance Of 15 Airp

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting that in the coming five years, the infrastructure will receive over USD 20 billion of investments in repair of roads and maintenance of 15 airports.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Zelenskyy announced holding of big privatization.

He also said that in the next five years, particular attention will also be paid to development of high-quality telecommunication sector.

Besides, he said the preparations for introduction of 5G communication were underway and noted it would take several years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Zelenskyy is expecting implementation of the land reform by the end of 2019, and that the land market will be launched in 2020.