Klitschko: Some Council Members Bribed To Disrupt Kyiv City Council’s Next Meeting

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, says there are attempts to bribe members of the city council to disrupt the next meeting of the Kyiv City Council.

Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko did not specify what stood behind those attempts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko has submitted a lawsuit against the 1+1 TV channel over launching a large-scale campaign to discredit him.