NACB Detains Director Of Market Operator Yevdokimov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has detained Volodymyr Yevdokimov, the director of the Market Operator state-run enterprise.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, charge papers have been prepared for six people: Yevdokimov, former Energy Commission chairperson Dmytro Vovk, and top-managers of the DTEK energy holding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has prepared charge papers on former chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, within the case upon alleged abuse of office by Energy Commission members during approving of the wholesale price of electric energy under the Rotterdam+.