subscribe to newsletter
25.3 25.7
28.05 28.8
˟
08 August 2019, Thursday, 13:34 12
Politics 2019-08-08T13:35:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Detains Director Of Market Operator Yevdokimov

NACB Detains Director Of Market Operator Yevdokimov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has detained Volodymyr Yevdokimov, the director of the Market Operator state-run enterprise.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, charge papers have been prepared for six people: Yevdokimov, former Energy Commission chairperson Dmytro Vovk, and top-managers of the DTEK energy holding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has prepared charge papers on former chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, within the case upon alleged abuse of office by Energy Commission members during approving of the wholesale price of electric energy under the Rotterdam+.

Больше новостей о: NACB Volodymyr Yevdokimov Market Operator

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Expecting USD 20 Billion Of Investments In Infrastructure For Road Repair And Maintenance Of 15 Airports Before 2024 18:12
Lawyer Lysak: Ex-MP Kriuchkov Treated As Victim In Case Of Theft Of Centrenergo's USD 700 Million 17:27
Klitschko: Some Council Members Bribed To Disrupt Kyiv City Council’s Next Meeting 17:22
Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Criminal Liability 17:17
1st Meeting Of Group For Preparation Of 1st Session Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 9 17:13
more news
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
Holos Ukrainy Parliamentary Newspaper Publishes List Of 423 Elected MPs 13:17
Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW 13:14
NBU Lifts Restrictions On Purchase Of Foreign Currency On Credit 18:49
Zelenskyy To Call On Wednesday To Macron And Merkel To Achieve Agreement To Hold Normandy Format Meeting Soon 13:09
more news
6 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 9 Wounded Since Start Of Ceasefire Regime On July 21 – General Staff 13:01
NACB Recorded Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv For 7 Months – Source 13:17
Zelenskyy Expecting Implementation Of Land Reform Before 2020, Launch Of Land Market In 2020 13:30
1st Meeting Of Group For Preparation Of 1st Session Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 9 17:13
Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Criminal Liability 17:17
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok