Zelenskyy Expecting Implementation Of Land Reform Before 2020, Launch Of Land Market In 2020

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expecting that by the end of 2019, the land reform will be completed, and that the land market will be launched in 2020.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Zelenskyy's team is advocating the cancellation of the moratorium on sale of farmlands.