  • NACB Prepares Charge Papers On Ex-Chair Of Energy Commission Vovk Within Rotterdam+ Case
NACB Prepares Charge Papers On Ex-Chair Of Energy Commission Vovk Within Rotterdam+ Case

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has prepared charge papers on former chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, Dmytro Vovk, within the case upon alleged abuse of office by Energy Commission members during approving of the wholesale price of electric energy under the Rotterdam+.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

According to the report, Vovk is currently staying abroad.

The source also said that Vovk was allegedly living in Britain.

At the same time, in compliance with the charge papers of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), within the framework of the investigation into the criminal case, it was found out that former members of the Energy Commission in cooperation with a group of people and other Commission's officials in abuse of office drafted and adopted an unfounded regulatory act that later caused consumers the damage of UAH 18,868 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has carried out searches at the office of Energy Commission chairperson, Oksana Kryvenko, and her assistants.

