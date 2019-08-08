NACB Holds Face-To-Face Confrontation Between Ex-MP Kriuchkov And MP Kononenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has held face-to-face confrontation between former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former board chairperson of the Enerhomerezha Holding Company private joint-stock company, Dmytro Kriuchkov, and first deputy chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Kriuchkov.

According to the source, Kononenko refused to give testimony referring to the effective status of a member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in March, an investigation of mass media showed that the funds were withdrawn from Enerhomerezha inter alia in the interests of member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ihor Kononenko.