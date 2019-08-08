subscribe to newsletter
25.3 25.7
28.05 28.8
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Recorded Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv For 7 Months – Source
08 August 2019, Thursday, 13:17 11
Politics 2019-08-08T14:31:41+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Recorded Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv For 7 Months – Source

NACB Recorded Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv For 7 Months – Source

Detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) were recording talks of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv for seven months.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

He said that the size of the records is very big and all episodes are being analysed.

At the same time, the source failed to say if there were records of a talk between Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has served three judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and a judge of the Suvorivskyi District Court of Odesa with charge papers on suspicion of interference in activity of state bodies.

Больше новостей о: NACB judges District Administrative Court of Kyiv recordings

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Expecting USD 20 Billion Of Investments In Infrastructure For Road Repair And Maintenance Of 15 Airports Before 2024 18:12
Lawyer Lysak: Ex-MP Kriuchkov Treated As Victim In Case Of Theft Of Centrenergo's USD 700 Million 17:27
Klitschko: Some Council Members Bribed To Disrupt Kyiv City Council’s Next Meeting 17:22
Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Criminal Liability 17:17
1st Meeting Of Group For Preparation Of 1st Session Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 9 17:13
more news
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
Holos Ukrainy Parliamentary Newspaper Publishes List Of 423 Elected MPs 13:17
Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW 13:14
NBU Lifts Restrictions On Purchase Of Foreign Currency On Credit 18:49
Zelenskyy To Call On Wednesday To Macron And Merkel To Achieve Agreement To Hold Normandy Format Meeting Soon 13:09
more news
6 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 9 Wounded Since Start Of Ceasefire Regime On July 21 – General Staff 13:01
NACB Recorded Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv For 7 Months – Source 13:17
Zelenskyy Expecting Implementation Of Land Reform Before 2020, Launch Of Land Market In 2020 13:30
1st Meeting Of Group For Preparation Of 1st Session Of Rada Of 9th Convocation Will Be Held On August 9 17:13
Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Criminal Liability 17:17
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok