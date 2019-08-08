NACB Recorded Talks Of Judges Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv For 7 Months – Source

Detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) were recording talks of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv for seven months.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

He said that the size of the records is very big and all episodes are being analysed.

At the same time, the source failed to say if there were records of a talk between Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, and judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has served three judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and a judge of the Suvorivskyi District Court of Odesa with charge papers on suspicion of interference in activity of state bodies.