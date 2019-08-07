Macron Supporting Zelenskyy’s Initiative To Hold Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders In Near Future

President of France Emmanuel Macron supports the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a meeting of leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) in the near future.

The press service of Zelenskyy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Emmanuel Macron expressed full support for the initiatives of Ukraine, agreed on the need to hold a meeting on the highest level in the near future, which should be preceded by a meeting of officials of all four parties. He added that he would contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to agree this initiative," reads the statement.

During a telephone conversation with Macron, Zelenskyy informed him of the deaths of four Ukrainian servicemen as a result of the shelling and noted that this was not the first shelling by the enemy, the purpose of which was to disrupt the peace process.

The president told his French counterpart about his conversation with Putin, during which he called for a ceasefire and the return of sailors and other prisoners.

"The President of Ukraine called on the leaders of the Normandy Four countries to urgently convene to preserve the peace process, agree on the next steps aimed at the final resolution of the conflict," reads the statement.

Zelenskyy also informed Macron of other steps towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict, in particular the restoration of infrastructure and the exchange of prisoners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that since the announcement of the ceasefire regime on July 21, a total of six Ukrainian military men have been killed and nine were wounded.

On August 6, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units nine times, four Ukrainian military men were killed and one was wounded.

On Wednesday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to Russian President Vladimir Putin to request to influence on militants in Donbas to stop violation of the ceasefire regime.

After a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intended on Wednesday to call to President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to achieve an agreement to hold a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) at the earliest possible time.