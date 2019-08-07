Ukraine In Near Future Will Simplify Procedure For Visiting Crimea To Crimean Tatars - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will soon simplify the procedure for visiting Russia-annexed Crimea to Crimean Tatars.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Turkey at a meeting with the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We understand how important it is for you to visit relatives and your native land. In the near future, a provision will be approved at the legislative level that will simplify obtaining permission to visit Crimea," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he was carefully studying the problems of Crimean Tatars - immigrants who were forced to leave Crimea due to Russian aggression, and intended to solve them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 7, Zelenskyy visits Ankara to meet with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Istanbul on August 8 to meet with Bartholomew I of Constantinople.