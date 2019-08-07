Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders, Workgroups Drafting Documents For Signing

Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders, Workgroups Drafting Documents For Signi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France), workgroups are drafting documents to be signed at the top level.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to Russian President Vladimir Putin to request to influence on militants in Donbas to stop violation of the ceasefire regime.

After a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends on Wednesday to call to President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to achieve an agreement to hold a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) at the earliest possible time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to intensify the work on release of hostages.