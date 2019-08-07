subscribe to newsletter
25.45 25.85
28.2 28.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders, Workgroups Drafting Documents For Signing
07 August 2019, Wednesday, 18:37 16
Politics 2019-08-07T18:38:36+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders, Workgroups Drafting Documents For Signi

Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders, Workgroups Drafting Documents For Signing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France), workgroups are drafting documents to be signed at the top level.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to Russian President Vladimir Putin to request to influence on militants in Donbas to stop violation of the ceasefire regime.

After a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends on Wednesday to call to President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to achieve an agreement to hold a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) at the earliest possible time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to intensify the work on release of hostages.

Больше новостей о: Russia President Normandy Format Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
NBU Lifts Restrictions On Purchase Of Foreign Currency On Credit 18:49
Macron Supporting Zelenskyy’s Initiative To Hold Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders In Near Future 18:46
Ukraine In Near Future Will Simplify Procedure For Visiting Crimea To Crimean Tatars - Zelenskyy 18:40
Zelenskyy, Putin Agree On Possible Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders, Workgroups Drafting Documents For Signing 18:37
Zelenskyy Appoints Riaboshapka And Buromenskyi As Co-Chairs Of Legal Reform Commission 18:23
more news
Cabinet Approves Ukrainian Language Popularization Strategy Until 2030 13:15
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchenko JFO Commander 19:11
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Medvedchuk’s Speeches In Russia To Reveals Features Of Separatism 13:08
more news
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11 18:26
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchenko JFO Commander 19:11
Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW 13:14
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok