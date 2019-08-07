Zelenskyy Appoints Riaboshapka And Buromenskyi As Co-Chairs Of Legal Reform Commission

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the deputy head of the Office of the President, Ruslan Riaboshapka, and the professor of international law at T. Shevchenko Kyiv National University, Mykola Buromenskyi, as co-chairs of the commission on legal reform.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No.584 of August 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the commission is a consultative and advisory body under the President, whose activities are based on the principles of the rule of law, openness and transparency, professionalism and virtue, self-government and independence in decision-making.

The main task of the commission is to promote the further development of the legal system of Ukraine on the basis of the constitutional principles of the rule of law, the priority of human and civil rights and freedoms, taking into account the international obligations of Ukraine.

Besides, the commission should prepare and summarize proposals for amendments to the Constitution, legislation on the organization of the judiciary, justice and the status of judges, legislation on criminal liability and criminal procedural legislation, as well as on the development of legal education and the reform of law enforcement agencies.

The commission is composed of two co-chairs and other members of the commission participating in its work on a voluntary basis and free of charge.

The composition of the commission is approved by the President.

So, Riaboshapka and Buromenskyi were appointed co-chairs of the commission, and the head of the bar association Ihor Pukshyn and lawyer Andrii Smirnov, the former deputy minister of justice Inna Yemelianova and the former minister of justice Mykola Onischuk, the heads of the Cassation, Civil, Criminal, Economic and Administrative Courts Borys Hulko, Stanislav Kravchenko, Bohdan Lviv and Mykhailo Smokovych were appointed members (by agreement).

Also, former member of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges Andrii Kozlov, former Deputy Prosecutor General Vitalii Kasko, former head of the Constitutional Court Yurii Baulin, former judges of the Constitutional Court Mykola Koziubra and Oleksandr Paseniuk are invited to join the commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created the Law Reform Commission instead of the Judicial Reform Council and the Constitutional Commission.