07 August 2019, Wednesday
Holos Ukrainy Parliamentary Newspaper Publishes List Of 423 Elected MPs

The Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper has published the list of 423 members of the Ukrainian Parliament elected in the snap parliamentary election on July 21.

The list was published on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After the publication, the parliamentarians are given 20 days to provide the Central Election Commission with a document proving their resignation from the post inconsistent with the MP mandate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the Central Election Commission declared elected MPs 124 candidates of the Servant of the People party, 37 of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 24 of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 23 of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, and 17 of the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk.

