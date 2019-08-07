subscribe to newsletter
25.45 25.85
28.2 28.95
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW
07 August 2019, Wednesday, 13:14 7
Politics 2019-08-07T13:15:23+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW

Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on return of the green tariff for household solar power plants with the capacity of up to 30 kW located in outdoor space.

This follows from the webpage of the bill 10357 posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 6, the law was returned signed by the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction / acting chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety, Oleksandr Dombrovskyi; and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Samopomich Association / chairperson of the subcommittee for electric energy and energy transportation, Lev Pidlysetskyi, have suggested that the Ukrainian Parliament suspend the launch of the free electric energy market from July 1 for October 1 and retain the green tariff for household SPPs until the end of 2019.

Больше новостей о: law President spp Volodymyr Zelenskyy green tariff household solar power plant

Archive
News
Holos Ukrainy Parliamentary Newspaper Publishes List Of 423 Elected MPs 13:17
Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW 13:14
Zelenskyy To Call On Wednesday To Macron And Merkel To Achieve Agreement To Hold Normandy Format Meeting Soon 13:09
Zelenskyy Calls On Wednesday To Putin To Request To Influence On Militants To Stop Violation Of Ceasefire Regime 13:04
6 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 9 Wounded Since Start Of Ceasefire Regime On July 21 – General Staff 13:01
more news
Cabinet Approves Ukrainian Language Popularization Strategy Until 2030 13:15
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchenko JFO Commander 19:11
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
President Zelenskyy’s Adviser Fiodorov Expecting Presidential Election To Be Held Under E-Procedure 18:29
more news
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11 18:26
President Zelenskyy’s Adviser Fiodorov Expecting Presidential Election To Be Held Under E-Procedure 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok