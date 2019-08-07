Zelenskyy Signs Law To Resume Force Of Green Tariff For Household SPPs With The Capacity Of Up To 30 kW

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on return of the green tariff for household solar power plants with the capacity of up to 30 kW located in outdoor space.

This follows from the webpage of the bill 10357 posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 6, the law was returned signed by the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction / acting chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety, Oleksandr Dombrovskyi; and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Samopomich Association / chairperson of the subcommittee for electric energy and energy transportation, Lev Pidlysetskyi, have suggested that the Ukrainian Parliament suspend the launch of the free electric energy market from July 1 for October 1 and retain the green tariff for household SPPs until the end of 2019.