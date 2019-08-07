Zelenskyy Calls On Wednesday To Putin To Request To Influence On Militants To Stop Violation Of Ceasefire Regime

Zelenskyy Calls On Wednesday To Putin To Request To Influence On Militants To Stop Violation Of Ceasefire Regi

On Wednesday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to Russian President Vladimir Putin to request to influence on militants in Donbas to stop violation of the ceasefire regime.

The President of Ukraine has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that since the announcement of the ceasefire regime on July 21, a total of six Ukrainian military men have been killed and nine were wounded.