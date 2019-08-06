subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.15 28.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus
06 August 2019, Tuesday, 18:28 21
Politics 2019-08-07T01:32:14+03:00
Ukrainian news
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus

Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus

Wizz Air (Hungary) decided to start operating flights from Odesa and launch the Lviv - Larnaca (Cyprus) flight.

The Odesa International Airport said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, on August 6, the airline announced the opening of 6 flights from Odesa.

So, from November 1, the company intends to open a flight to Wroclaw and operate flights on Mondays and Fridays, and from November 2 - to Gdansk and Katowice on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Also starting November 2, it is planned to launch flights to Berlin (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) and to Budapest (on Wednesdays and Sundays).

Starting November 3, the opening of the Odesa - Bratislava flight is expected, which will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Besides, according to the reservation system, Wizz Air intends to launch a flight from Lviv to Larnaca from October 28 and operate it every Monday and Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Wizz Air increased passenger flow to/from Ukraine twice to more than 1.5 million passengers year over year.

From April 20, 2015, Wizz Air Ukraine ceased operations as part of the restructuring of the Wizz Air Holdings international company, after which Wizz Air Hungary continued operations of flights to/from Ukraine.

The Wizz Air group of companies is the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe.

The total number of Wizz Air fleet is 96 airliners, 28 operating bases of the airline are located in 16 countries, and the route network of the airline consists of more than 600 routes in 141 directions to 44 countries.

Больше новостей о: flight Germany Poland Odesa Cyprus Lviv Wizz Air Larnaca

Archive
News
Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus 18:28
PGO To Complete Investigation Against Kherson Regional Council Head Manher By August 11 18:26
Deliveries Of Diesel Fuel From Russia Will Be Reduced Twice To 100,000 Tons In August - Presidential Envoy To Cabinet Herus 18:17
Court Of Appeal: Truba Not Subject To Lustration 18:14
Foreign Reserves Up 5.8% To USD 21.8 Billion In July 18:07
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchenko JFO Commander 19:11
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ilyich Iron And Steel Works, Zaporizhstal Obtain Largest Amount Of VAT Refund In July 13:16
Cabinet Approves Ukrainian Language Popularization Strategy Until 2030 13:15
more news
4 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In JFO Zone On Tuesday 13:21
Zelenskyy Relieves JFO Commander Syrskyi And Appoints Him Ground Forces Commander 18:36
Gas Transit Talks With Russia Will Take Place After Formation Of New Cabinet – Danyliuk 12:52
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Offering Of USD 20 Million Of Bribe To Bohdan 12:57
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8 13:03
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok