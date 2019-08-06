Wizz Air Decides To Launch Flights From Odesa And Open Flight From Lviv To Cyprus

Wizz Air (Hungary) decided to start operating flights from Odesa and launch the Lviv - Larnaca (Cyprus) flight.

The Odesa International Airport said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, on August 6, the airline announced the opening of 6 flights from Odesa.

So, from November 1, the company intends to open a flight to Wroclaw and operate flights on Mondays and Fridays, and from November 2 - to Gdansk and Katowice on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Also starting November 2, it is planned to launch flights to Berlin (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) and to Budapest (on Wednesdays and Sundays).

Starting November 3, the opening of the Odesa - Bratislava flight is expected, which will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Besides, according to the reservation system, Wizz Air intends to launch a flight from Lviv to Larnaca from October 28 and operate it every Monday and Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Wizz Air increased passenger flow to/from Ukraine twice to more than 1.5 million passengers year over year.

From April 20, 2015, Wizz Air Ukraine ceased operations as part of the restructuring of the Wizz Air Holdings international company, after which Wizz Air Hungary continued operations of flights to/from Ukraine.

The Wizz Air group of companies is the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe.

The total number of Wizz Air fleet is 96 airliners, 28 operating bases of the airline are located in 16 countries, and the route network of the airline consists of more than 600 routes in 141 directions to 44 countries.